Woman scammed out of $4,500 gets money back

INDIANAPOLIS Ind. (WISH) – A woman in danger of losing her home after being scammed out of nearly $5,000, got her money back. It’s a story that has a happy ending.

About a month ago a viewer sent 24-Hour News 8 an email asking for help after one of our viewers was tricked out of $4,500. Edna Eldridge got a call at her home that her son was in jail and they needed money to get him out. The 90-year-old grandma, worried about her son, followed the directions and went to Best Buy and bought $4,500 in Kohl’s gift cards. Once she realized it was a scam she called police and tried to her money back.

It took a month of Edna and her grandson Chris Eldridge battling with both Best Buy and Kohl’s to try to get the money refunded. After no luck, Chris called 24-Hour News 8 and then we started looking for answers. After two weeks of us talking to Kohl’s they sent them a check for $4,500. Chris Eldridge tells WISH-TV he has a message for people.

“I just really want people to be aware there are a lot of these scams going on. I’m reading about them every day on the newspaper and online,” said Eldridge. “People really need to be aware this is happening so I hope this story helps people have better awareness of what they’re doing.”

The best news for the family to come out of this is that Edna doesn’t have to worry about paying for her house that’s been in her family for about 50 years.

Kohl’s said they were working with a third party vendor to get Edna her money back, and that’s exactly what happened.