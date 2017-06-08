23-year-old charged with rape in Johnson County

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A 23-year-old Indianapolis man is charged with raping a girl at a home in Franklin.

According to court documents, the girl and Justin Slack first met when she, her aunt, his mother got together to watch a movie the night of Feb. 23. The girl told police that Slack touched her during the movie.

Later, the girl told police, when she was in bed in the early morning hours of Feb.24, Slack came into the room, laid in bed with her and had sex with her, court documents said.

In an interview with Franklin police on May 22, Slack said he did not have sex with the girl, but did touch her.

Slack was not listed as an inmate at the Johnson County Jail, and his current status was not immediately available.

The rape charge is punishable by three to 16 years in prison.