Annual strawberry festival draws crowds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis tradition returned to Monument Circle on Thursday.

Christ Church Cathedral held its 52nd annual strawberry festival.

Organizers prepared for the popular event by baking 20,000 cakes and using 6 tons of strawberries.

At the event, customized orders — including a dish called “the works” that included shortcake, strawberries, ice cream and whipped topping — were taken.

Organizers say 95 percent of the proceeds went to local, national and international nonprofits.

Still going strong at #indystrawberryfest! Join us before we run out of these delicious strawberry shortcakes. It's too gorgeous out not to! pic.twitter.com/fCeLz9R6eA — CCC Indy (@CCCathedralIndy) June 8, 2017