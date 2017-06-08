Annual strawberry festival draws crowds

The 52nd annual Christ Church Cathedral Women's Strawberry Festival was June 8, 2017, on Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis. (Brad Maushart/WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis tradition returned to Monument Circle on Thursday.

Christ Church Cathedral held its 52nd annual strawberry festival.

Organizers prepared for the popular event by baking 20,000 cakes and using 6 tons of strawberries.

At the event, customized orders — including a dish called “the works” that included shortcake, strawberries, ice cream and whipped topping — were taken.

Organizers say 95 percent of the proceeds went to local, national and international nonprofits.

