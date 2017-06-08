Body of ex-NFL player James Hardy found in Indiana river

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An autopsy conducted by the Allen County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identity of a body found in the Maumee River Wednesday as that of James W. Hardy, 31, of Fort Wayne.

The coroner’s office was unable to determine Hardy’s cause and manner of death.

Police and fire rescue crews were called to the Maumee River at the Hosey Dam on Wednesday on a report of a possible body in the water there. Michael Joyner, Fort Wayne Police Department public information officer, said an employee with the city’s water-filtration plant conducting his regular rounds made the discovery as he walked along the catwalk and called police.

Hardy was a former multisport standout at Elmhurst High School in Fort Wayne. He went on to play football at Indiana University and was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2008 after entering the draft prior to graduation. He also played for the Baltimore Ravens before being released in 2011.

TMZ reported in May 2014 that Hardy was arrested after attacking three officers. A judge ruled that he was not mentally competent to stand trial in a case where he faces a felony charge for resisting arrest during the incident. It’s not known how that judicial process played out.