Carmel Green Initiative to host rooftop solar workshop

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Carmel government and the Carmel Green Initiative are partnering to host the Solarize Hamilton County 2017 Campaign.

The campaign is free to the public and will be launched from 1 to 4 p.m. June 24 at Carmel City Hall. The goal is to educate the community on solar technology, simplify the installation process and advance as many solar installations as possible in 2017.

“Energy independence for our country should be a goal for all Americans. By embracing solar technology, not only will our residents be contributing towards this goal, but they will also save money and reduce carbon emissions,” said Mayor Jim Brainard in a news release. “The Solarize Hamilton County program gives participants a road map on how to save energy and it also supports local energy businesses.”

Carmel Green Initiative is offering a $250 incentive rebate to the first 10 Carmel residents to install solar panels this year. The campaign ends Sept. 30. For details, click here.