Concerts on the Canal offer summer fun

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Thursday’s concert for the Indiana History Center’s series Concert on the Canal was a tribute to the 1980s with performance by The Big 80s.

Other concert lineups themes include rhythm and blues, jazz and pop, as well as patriotic tunes and marches for the fourth of July.

The concerts are from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday with free admission along the grassy area across from the canal. Reservations can be made for here for tables.

Food service will be available from the Stardust Terrace Café and outdoor grill, or guests can bring their own food and nonalcoholic beverages.

Parking is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.