Hyundai recalls vehicles to fix hood latches, warning lights

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this July 26, 2012 file photo, the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. is seen on its car at the company's showroom in Seoul, South Korea. Hyundai Motor Co. is recalling some Santa Fe SUVs and Sonata sedans because of problems with their air bags. The Santa Fe recall involves nearly 200,000 vehicles in the 2007 to 2009 model years. Hyundai dealers will reprogram the front passenger air bag sensors so they will accurately detect when a small adult is seated. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

DETROIT (AP) Hyundai is recalling almost 600,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix hood latch and parking brake warning light problems.

The largest recall covers more than 437,000 Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport SUVs from 2013 to 2017. A cable for the secondary hood latch can corrode and fail to latch. That could let the hood fly up if the primary latch isn’t secured.

Dealers will replace the cable starting June 30.

The second recall posted Thursday by the government covers 161,000 Genesis and Sonata models from 2015 and 2016.

The light that shows the parking brake is on may not light due to corrosion in a switch. That could let the cars be driven with the brake on.

Dealers will replace the switch. The recall will start June 30.

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV