Man charged in disappearance of 14-year-old girl

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man has been charged in the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl who has since been located safe.

According to court documents, Andrew Patterson has been charged with one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Documents show that the girl ran away from home at 10:30 p.m. on May 29 after an argument with her father concerning a phone in her possession.

Police later discovered that the 14-year-old had been conversing with Patterson through social media, documents state.

Documents show that police were able to talk with Patterson on the phone on the evening of May 31, during which Patterson admitted to being in the presence of the girl since she left home.

Detectives told Patterson that the 14-year-old needed to be returned home and attempted to talk to the girl on the phone, but that phone call did not happen, according to documents.

However, several hours later police were able to track the cell phone to a room at the Travel Inn in the 4900 block of South East Street. After initially refusing to open the door, Patterson relented and opened the door.

At that time, Patterson and the 14-year-old were taken into custody.