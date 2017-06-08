Man charged in sexual assault of Ball State student

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) – A man has been charged with raping a Ball State student.

According to court documents, a female reported to the Ball State University Police Department on April 16 that she was the victim of a sexual assault that occurred on March 26.

Documents show that the female told detectives she had consumed nearly a fifth of vodka at a party and then texted Brandon Williams to pick her up and take her back to her dorm room.

Documents show that after getting back to the female’s dorm room, Williams helped put her into bed. The woman said she next remembers being naked in her bed while Williams began grabbing her breasts and having sex with her, documents state. The last thing the woman says she remembers about that night was witnessing Williams walk out of her room.

The next morning, documents show, the female woke up to find an empty condom wrapper on her bed. Around 1:30 a.m. on March 27, She then went to a nearby hospital and had a sexual assault kit completed.