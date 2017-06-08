Markleville man spends birthday in jail after leaving crash scene

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – A Markleville man caused a crash on I-69 around 5 p.m. Wednesday after rear-ending another car going north bound in the passing lane.

Anthony Wallace, who turned 33 on Wednesday, lied about his name then got into his car and left the scene when firefighters arrived. The other driver, Mary Couch of Muncie, was taken by EMS with only minor injuries.

State Troopers later arrested Wallace at a residence on Madison County Road and discovered that he was wanted on a Madison County warrant for failure to appear for driving while suspended.

Wallace was lodged for the warrant and faces preliminary charges for leaving the scene of a personal injury crash and failure to provide identity.

Wallace was taken to the Madison County Jail where he spent the rest of his birthday.