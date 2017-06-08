Tamika Catchings speaks at benefit for youth in foster care

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tamika Catchings spoke at a benefit for foster youth.

The event, held Thursday evening, was put on by Indiana Connected By 25.

The group provides financial, educational and social support for young people who age out of foster care.

Their goal, they say, is to have young people from foster care successful and thriving by the age of 25.

Former Fever player Catchings said her in-laws are foster parents, and that was one of the reasons she participated Thursday night: “And for programs like, this to be able to give them exposure to life beyond, and give them education, financially, socially and be able to live in regular working conditions, I think it’s really important.”

Indiana Connected By 25 says every year in Indiana, about 500 youth age out of the foster care system.

They say studies show that one in five of those youth will be homeless, and one in four will wind up behind bars.