Westfield woman recalls recent road rage incident

INDIANAPOLIS Ind. (WISH) – A Westfield woman is looking for answers after a road rage incident left her with bruises and a concussion. She says she was attacked by someone on a bicycle after getting out of her car to inspect some damage. Police have been warning drivers and cyclists about road rage recently. Now they are looking for someone who attacked this woman on their bike and sped off.

Laura Euser says she was heading east bound on 161st street in Westfield on her way to Noblesville. As she was approaching a roundabout near Carey Road, she noticed someone riding a bike in the roadway

She says this person on a bike was irritated by her driving. He then swerved in front of her and eventually knocked her driver’s side mirror off her car. When Laura got out to look at the damage, she says the bicyclist got in her face and pushed her giving her a concussion.

“He was very scary and I didn’t even have time to think about what to do,” said Euser. “I just knew this guy was really mad and enraged and he was frightening. He was just horrifying I have never seen a human that angry before.”

Westfield police tell Laura the investigation continues. Laura describes the man as slim and about 5 foot 8 inches tall. He was wearing a red cycling jersey, red shorts and a red and black helmet. He also had facial hair and dark hair.

There were about four witnesses but by the time police arrived Laura says her attacker was already gone. He took off eastbound. If you have any information you’re asked to call the Westfield Police Department at (317) 773-1300.