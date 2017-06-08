Where to get authentic Neapolitan pizza in Indiana

One of the greatest parts about living in Indiana is that you’re surrounded by good fun, great food and all of it is just a short drive away. Mark Newman, Executive Director of Visit Indiana, shares even more things to put on your to-do list this summer, along with places to visit. Places like Venturi, where pizza makers are known as Pizzailos and the pizzas they create are described as, “life-changing!”

Overall Indiana

Honest-to-Goodness Indiana 2017 – Visit Indiana

Head north to South Bend

Honest-to-Goodness Indiana 2017 – South Bend

Named for its location on the St. Joseph River, South Bend invites adventure seekers to tackle the challenges of whitewater rapids right in the center of its downtown. You can take a raft along the Midwest’s only manmade urban whitewater rapids, the East Race Waterway. All the equipment you need is available for rent, and you should plan to get wet! While in South Bend, you can also tour the beautiful campus and athletic facilities of Notre Dame. Be sure to head back to the river in the evening to view the new River Lights display. The only one of its kind in the world, the tall glowing sculptures actually shoot colorful light across the river when you interact with them.

Experience an urban-rural fusion





Honest-to-Goodness Indiana 2017 – Elkhart Region

The Elkhart region of northern Indiana promises both a rural and urban experience for visitors. This year marks the 10th annual Quilt Gardens along the Heritage Trail, a self-guided driving tour of beautiful quilts brought to life with a million colorful blooms. This year is an especially good time to tour because the trail is accented with a commemorative collection of 56 life-size bronze sculptures plus a 25’ American Gothic adaptation, all created by famed artist Seward Johnson. Take in a concert at the renovated Lerner Theater or the garage-turned-record-store called Ignition Music Garage. Eclectic shops, Four Diamond dining and local breweries complete your getaway.

Tour architectural masterpieces

Honest-to-Goodness Indiana 2017 – Columbus

Columbus is a small city that’s world-renowned for its examples of mid-century Modernist architecture. Take a guided tour to see more than 70 notable buildings and public art installations created by famed architects, designers and artists such as Eero Saarinen, Harry Weese, Kevin Roche, I.M. Pei, Henry Moore and Dale Chihuly. Seven buildings in Columbus have been cited for the National Historic Landmarks program, ranking its collection alongside much larger cities like Boston and San Francisco.

Awe and laughter for all ages

Honest-to-Goodness Indiana 2017 – Holiday World/Spencer County

A few years after his birth in Kentucky, Abraham Lincoln’s family moved to what is now Spencer County, Indiana. He lived and learned there, from age 7 to 21, where he adopted his belief that slavery was unjust. Both Lincoln State Park and the Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial give you insight to his formative years. You can also see one of the only pieces of furniture known to have been crafted by him at the museum in Rockport. But it’s not just Lincoln history in Spencer County. You can also enjoy an outdoor concert at the amphitheater in Lincoln State Park and ride the nationally ranked roller coasters and water slides at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari.

Fresh mozzarella

Hot water

Very large mixing bowl

Cheese curd

Add curd to hot water, stretch by hand, form cheese into balls

Curd from Wisconsin family farms

Best to eat it fresh within a few hours, we make it every day before every shift

Pre-packaged mozz from the grocery store isn’t anything like fresh, once it’s refrigerated, you can use it in a cooked dish, but don’t want to eat it

Like in Naples, you buy fresh, daily

Seasonal Bruschetta

Fresh basil

Cherry tomatoes

Garlic

Fresh-baked crusty bread, sourdough

Extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt/pepper

Chop tomatoes, toast bread, apply garlic, EVOO, salt, pepper, serve with cheese

About Venturi:

Tomatoes and basil from local farms, Kates Greens We use sicilian EVOO, peppery and aromatic We are authentic Neapolitan, certified through AVPN out of Naples, import OO caputo flours, pizza tomatoes, methods, cook with wood only, by hand Why be certified? to connect to the tradition, the original pizza, a way of thinking about food, to be a part of tradition/community/way of life of Naples Can use machines, but it changes the flavor, ex: pureeing tomatoes with a blender cuts open the seeds and releases a bitter flavor Ingredients are delicate and few, simple recipes, about maintaining integrity of ingredients/balance: fire, tomatoes, flour, basil, unprocessed, simple, closer to the origin First to bring this tradition to Indiana, 7 years ago, maintaining a standard, something to compare to, creeping standards The original pizza, one of 96 in the US, 370 or so in the world



To learn more, visit:

http://eatventuri.com/

Instagram: pizzeriaventuri

www.visitindiana.com

