9-year-old Indianapolis boy to hold second peace march

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 9-year-old Indianapolis boy is continuing his mission to keep the city safe.

Reese Hamilton will hold his second peace march Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at 10th and Rural Street, two days after one man was shot and killed at that intersection.

This is Reese’s second peace march.

He held his first last year near his home at 30th Street and Gladstone Avenue after witnessing violence there.

Since then he’s received a Trailblazer Award from the Kennedy King Memorial Initiative, served Thanksgiving meals, and handed out blankets to the homeless.

He hopes what he is doing encourages other kids to do the same.

“I want to make them think that violence is never the answer because it’s just really not good to kill other people and tell them to stay off the streets,” he said.

Anyone who goes to the peace march is asked to bring a canned food item for a food and clothing drive Reese is holding on July 15 from 11 to 4 p.m. at 30th Street and Gladstone Avenue.

He is also holding a fish fry fundraiser on June 17 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 30th and Gladstone to raise money to travel to St. Louis to meet with a youth anti-violence advocate and to raise money for his future projects.

You can also help Reese by donating here.