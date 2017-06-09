Annual Holy Rosary Italian Street Festival gets underway this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – This weekend it’s the annual Holy Rosary Italian Street Festival in downtown Indianapolis. Hosted every year by the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, the event involves a lot of food, so that means a lot of cooking and prep time for the 33rd annual event.

It’s a two-day free festival that is a celebration of all things Italian. Volunteers prepare and serve Italian food to more than 50,000 attendees every year.

Plan to eat, over 25 different Italian meats, pastas, salads and desserts will be served. Don’t forget a little bit of Italian beer Peroni. And then there also is dancing, carnival rides and games for everyone.

There is a 7:00 p.m. mass on Saturday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Before Mass at 6:45 p.m. expect to see a traditional Italian religious procession, with a Blessed Virgin statue moving through the booths surrounded by the church clergy.

For more info follow the Street Festival’s Facebook page here.