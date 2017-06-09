Canned spaghetti, meatballs recalled

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of thousands of pounds of canned spaghetti and meatballs distributed nationally are being recalled, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday.

About 700,125 pounds of the product contains milk, a known allergen not declared on the product label, the USDA said.

The spaghetti and meatballs were produced Jan. 5-12 are are under the labels Chef BOYARDEE, Essential EVERYDAY, Food Hold, Hy-Top and Libby’s.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, the USDA said. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

