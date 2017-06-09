Carnival to help change lives of children throughout Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Happening Saturday in Columbus is an opportunity to honor a braver young boy, and change the lives of children throughout Indiana and the country.

That brave young boy, Peyton Whittington, died four years ago this month after a battle with brain cancer.

No his family his hoping his legacy can help other children in their fight for life.

Peyton’s mother, Lynn Whittington, and Jennifer Steinwedel, appeared on Daybreak to talk about the Carnival for the Cure in Columbus.

