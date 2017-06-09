CrimeCon comes to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – If you’re a fan of those crime shows like CSI, Dateline, 20/20 or 48 Hours, CrimeCon is an event you have to check out. It’s a chance for those obsessed with the genre to learn even more from experts who have worked in the field.

Three of the top headliners include Nancy Grace, John Mankiewicz and Aphrodite Jones. They will all be here hosting events and speaking. Not to mention 30 true crime podcasters. True crime is the number one genre of podcasts in the world

For fans of the Netflix documentary Making a Murderer, former Prosecutor Ken Kratz and lead detective Tom Fassbender will take you through the Steven Avery case and talk about it.

There will be local law enforcement there as well including Midwest search dogs who plan to put on a demonstration. Also, there will be experiences for fans to get involved, like being put in a room where a murder just happened and trying to solve it.

For more information and for tickets to CrimeCon, click here.