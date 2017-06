INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A group of religious leaders held a Friday morning press conference to condemn an anti-Muslim billboard.

The billboard is along southbound Interstate 465 on the east side, near the Washington Street exit.

U.S. Rep. Andre Carson addressed the billboard earlier this week calling it disrespectful to Muslims.

There is no word on who is behind the billboard.

Watch the entire press conference on WISHTV.com.