How to keep mosquitoes out of your backyard

Have you ever tried to relax outside, only to find that mosquitoes had other plans for you? Have you ever planned an outdoor barbecue or cook out that turned into an indoor picnic or cook in? Have your children wanted to play outside only to come in minutes later after being eaten alive?

Andy Fuller, Chief Hunter at Mosquito Hunters, shares some tips on getting rid of those pesky pests!

About Mosquito Hunters:

Mosquito Hunters makes mosquito control affordable, effective, and environmentally friendly too.

Stop the itching and start enjoying the outdoors again. It’s our pleasure to help you take back your backyard with responsible mosquito control.

Question: Mosquito Hunting- how does your treatment work?

Mosquitoes bite us for our blood, as we all know, but mosquitoes don’t get energy from our blood – they only use our blood for reproductive purposes

Mosquitoes, in fact, get energy from the plants in your yard – in particular the broad leaf plants like bushes and trees

Mosquito Hunters come out to your home and treat the plants in your yard in order to cut out the energy source for the mosquitoes. If they don’t have an energy source, they need to go someplace else, which means they aren’t around long enough to bite you

By treating the plants and reducing or neutralizing mosquito breeding sites, we can reduce populations of mosquitoes (as well as fleas and ticks) by 85% to 95% on average.

Question: Why Mosquito Hunters?

All treatments we use are registered with the Environmental Protection Agency.

Our technicians are licensed by the Department of Agriculture.

We offer unlimited phone and email support to answer any questions or concerns.

Any unused treatments can be saved for the next mosquito-heavy season.

All-natural treatments are available at no extra cost.

Treatments are guaranteed by our Client Happiness Promise.

Question: How do your treatments continue to keep mosquitoes away for 21 days?

The product in our treatment is micro-encapsulated, so sort of picture a time-release pill on a micro level. That’s what we’re applying to the plants.

Over the course of 21 days, these microcapsules will release the product bit-by-bit, keeping away mosquitoes the whole time.

Question: Can mosquito control treatments protect against the mosquitoes that carry Zika Virus?

Regular barrier treatments can effectively kill and prevent mosquitoes, protecting you and your family from Zika Virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses.

Can mosquito control treatments protect against the mosquitoes that carry West Nile Virus?

The best way to protect yourself and your family from West Nile Virus is to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home and neighborhood. This is exactly what we do.

Question: Do you offer any kind of guarantee?

With our Hunters’ Happiness Promise, Mosquito Hunters offers a no-hassle satisfaction guarantee; if you aren’t fully satisfied for any reason, we will re-treat free of charge, no questions asked, no strings attached.

To learn more, call 1-855-995-3366 or visit www.mosquitohunters.com/indiana-coverage-indianapolis/.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY MOSQUITO HUNTERS