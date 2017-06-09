Man sentenced to 48 years in prison for murder of taxi driver

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced Friday to 48 years in prison for the murder of a taxi driver last year.

Landon Tompkins and a 16-year-old boy had been arrested two days after the Jan. 11, 2016, shooting of Indianapolis Yellow Cab driver Ricardo White in the 3400 block of Shelburne Circle near 38th Street and Guion Road. Tompkins was 18 when arrested.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, while searching for the pair, and the cab company had released a photo taken of them from a surveillance camera in the taxi.

A jury in May found Tompkins guilty of murder and not guilty of robbery in the case. Earlier charges of aggravated battery were dismissed before the jury ruled in the case.

During Friday’s sentencing hearing, an order to appoint pauper counsel for an appeal was granted.

The status of the 16-year-old’s case was not immediately available.