Man sentenced to 9 years in prison for 2015 robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison for robbery.

Donte Jones was one of two suspects that police believed were involved in a shooting in the 2300 block of North Kenwood Avenue in the downtown area on Jan. 10, 2015. Jones was 23 when arrested.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reported Jones and another man were involved in a shootout with officers responding to a robbery. Two people were injured in the robbery, police said.

As part of a plea bargain with prosecutors, a charge of burglary with a deadly weapon and two charges of criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon were dismissed.

Upon release from prison, the sentence calls for a year on home detention and three years on probation.