Murder charge filed in May dismissed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors this week asked to dismiss a murder charge against an Indianapolis man and a judge granted the request.

Antuan Cooper, who was 30 when he was arrested in May, was charged in connection with the death of Candice Pigee.

The body of the 26-year-old woman was found on the morning of Feb. 24 in an alley in the 800 block of North Rural Street with an apparent gunshot wound.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department issued a news release May 25 that Cooper had been apprehended by detectives of the violent crimes unit.

Court documents did not indicate a reason for the dismissal. A message was left with prosecutors.