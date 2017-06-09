Organization, 12 employees charged with falsifying voter registration applications

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An organization and 12 employees have been charged with falsifying voter registration applications.

The Marion County Prosecutors Office announced the charges against the Indiana Voter Registration Project and 12 of its employees Friday.

The investigation originally began in August 2016 when the Hendricks County Clerk reported irregularities on voter registration applications submitted by the Indiana Voter Registration Project to the Indiana State Police.

The investigation then spread to Marion County and finally included 56 counties in Indiana.

While the organization has been charged as well as a number of their employees, Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said there was not any evidence of voter fraud.

“Let me be clear that these are not allegations of voter fraud nor is there any evidence to suggest that voter fraud was the alleged motivation,” Curry said.

Holiday Burke, who is thought to have held a management role in the organization, is accused of creating and submitting voter registration applications that she knew to be false in a number of counties. She faces charges of procuring or submission of false, fictitious or fraudulent voter registration application and counterfeiting.

Glynn Parish also faces charges for knowingly submitting false voter registration applications in St. Joseph County.

The following people are charged with procuring or submission of false, fictitious or fradualent voter registration application and perjury for knowingly submitting false or fraudulent voter registration applications in Marion County.

Dallila Alexander

Makayla Colbert

Valerie Franklin

Kylee Garrett

Tiara Kurtz

Claude Nash

Tina Pace

Tonya Trotter

Kiziah Tyler

Jasmin Young

The Indiana Voter Registration Project is also charged with procuring or submission of false, fictitious, or fraudulent voter registration application and counterfeiting.