Packaged snacks sold in Indiana being recalled

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana is one of several states where snack kits are being recalled due to a a possible risk of causing a serious infection, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned this week.

The snack kits were sold under the brands Fresh Selections by Kroger and Club Chef LLC.

The FDA said no contamination or illnesses have been reported from the products, but the facilities where the snack kits were made tested positive for bacteria that causes listeria, a form of food poisoning. The bacteria also can cause miscarriages and stillbirth among pregnant women.

Snack kits affected were made May 30 and 31.

For details, click here.