Pest control company seeing more service calls for ticks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This season for ticks is expected to be bigger than normal because of the mild winter in central Indiana, according to experts.

One mosquito control company told 24-Hour News 8 they received several phone calls this week from customers asking about tick treatments.

Lorraine Miller is the owner of Mosquito Joe. She said there are several things you can do at home to protect your family and children, starting with your yard.

“Keep the tree line the area where the bushes are; they like that cool, shady, damp area to breed, and that’s why we treat for mosquitoes, fleas and ticks — they share the same living habits,” she explained. “If you keep those bushes cut back, your grass cut very low, then you will help minimize that.”

Miller also recommends clearing the leaf litter in your yard so you’re not providing a place for ticks to breed.