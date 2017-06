INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The smell of homemade pizza, cannolis and cheesecake will waft through the southeast side of downtown Friday and Saturday.

Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 520 Stevens St., is hosting its annual Italian Street Festival. It’s billed as Indianapolis’ most-attended church festival. This year’s event runs from 5-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and including music performances.

Hear the Rev. C. Ryan McCarthy share more about the event in the video.-