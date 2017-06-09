Speedway police seek suspects in surveillance photos

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Police are seeking help to find two people caught on a camera during a robbery by gunpoint at a mobile-phone store.

Speedway Police Department Sgt. Jim Thiele said the T-Mobile store, 6137 Crawfordsville Road, was robbed about 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Store employees told police that the suspects entered the store, pulled out a handgun and robbed the store of thousands of dollars in merchandise.

The suspects placed the stolen goods in a blue trash can, exited the store and fled the scene, a news release from Thiele said.

Police officers were unable to locate the suspects.

No employees or customers were injured during the crime.

Anyone who recognized the people in the surveillance-camera photos or has information about the crime can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS or the Speedway Police Department crime tip line at (317) 246-5300.