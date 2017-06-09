The Film Yap reviews movies in theaters this weekend

Check out this week’s roundup of what’s in theaters this weekend with The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd!

The Mummy

Tom Cruise jumps aboard the creature feature train in rebooting the franchise about an ancient Egyptian princess who wants him to be her vessel. Goofy, fun, disjointed.”

It Comes at Night

A triumph of unease, this post-apocalyptic horror/thriller crawls under your skin, and burrows. A lonely family hiding out from the plague and other threats makes a fatal choice.”

My Cousin Rachel

Rachel Weisz plays a mystery woman who returns to England after being suspected of killing her husband, then turns her wiles on his heir. A Victorian whodunit.”

Megan Leavey

Kate Mara stars in the true story of a young Marine whose bond with her military combat dog saved lives while they served in Iraq.”

A United Kingdom

A moving portrait of an African king who fought racism at home and abroad to marry the woman he loved. Buy It.”

