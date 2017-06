INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The victim has been identified in Thursday morning’s fatal east side shooting.

According to the Marion County Coroner’s Office, 43-year-old Sunu Mujahid was killed in the shooting in the area of East 10th and North Rural streets just before 4 a.m.

Police have not released the official cause of death.

Police are asking anyone with information on this shooting to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.