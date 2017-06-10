Chef Wendell: Striking a balance between convenience and healthy eating

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Is your food convenient or healthy? Eating healthy now prevents future diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer. Modern society is too busy to cook which leads to eating unhealthy, pre-made, low-grade foods. With an open mind, cooking and shopping tips, anyone can prepare quick and easy wholesome nutrition in a jiffy.

1st Segment: Pre-cook steele cut oats and make a quick, nutritious breakfast full of vitamins, fiber, and minerals (berries, nuts and seeds added).

2nd Segment: Cook brown rice and quinoa in bulk, how to store (Tupperware) and whip up a quick meal. Exhibit “healthy” store bought sauces in a bag. Beans in a bag.

You are what you eat. (You ‘become’ what you eat.)

Is your food feeding you or depleting you?

We are disconnected from plant based foods. Not eating close to earth.

Farmer’s markets are full of fresh high energy produce.

Can’t add love to premade food.

Explode with vitamins, minerals and vibrant energy.

Full of plant based foods proven to support mental and physical health.

Low grade, processed food is too easy to find.

Processed food has lost its soul.

Unhealthy, heavily processed alien ingredients are the norm

Old, processed, and dead food is void of nutritional energy.

When you eat dead food, you cannot become the best version of yourself.

Tips and Quick Recipe:

Quick veggie, grain and bean stir-fry

1 cup diced veggies

1 tbsp. avocado or seed / nut oil

Pouch of store-bought sauce. (I use Saffron Road simmer sauces)

2 cups pre-cooked grain

1 cup drained bean of choice

¼ cups chopped walnuts, almonds, or cashews

Remember to:

Add oil to a pre-heated sauté pan; add diced veggies (medium heat).

Stir fry for one minute and add drained beans, nuts and grain.

Add healthy store-bought sauce.

Gently stir.

Season with Himalayan salt to taste.

Top with fibrous ground flax or chia seed and serve.

Tips:

Visit your community farmer’s market. Buy in bulk. (cheaper)

Cut, chop, and freeze fresh produce. Make soup and freeze.

Cook oats, brown rice and quinoa in bulk and freeze in containers.

When in peak season, freeze berries. (strawberries and blueberries)

Cook brown rice, quinoa and steel cut oats in bulk and freeze.

Buy beans in a bag.

Bags of frozen grocery veggies. (IQF)

Precut romaine and store in fridge.

Chef Wendell’s reasons to eat closer to earth:

You’ll look and feel beautiful: full of self-esteem.

More energy. More alert. More present.

A happier, healthier, more enjoyable life.

Improve skin and skin elasticity, nails and hair, and even your teeth

Mental clarity that can advance career skills

Friends say they feel closer to (their) God-connectivity to divine stronger.

Model good eating habits for your children

Eating healthy now prevents future diseases such as diabetes and cancer.

Increased immunity; able to fight off and maybe even avoid colds,

Flu, and sinus infections.

Save money on doctors, pharma drugs and ER visits.

Become the best version of yourself.