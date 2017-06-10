Former IMPD officer Bisard to be released from prison

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department convicted of reckless homicide and drunk driving is set to be released from prison Sunday.

In 2010, David Bisard crashed into three motorcyclists stopped at a red light while he was drunk.

The crash killed Eric Wells and seriously injured Mary Mills and Kurt Weekly.

Bisard was convicted back in 2013.

The wounds are still fresh for people close to Mills, Weekly and Wells, along with frustration and anger that Bisard will be getting out of jail earlier than his original sentence.

“It’s just a shame that two innocent lives along with another who lost his life are affected from this accident because of his mistake,” said one of Mills and Weekly’s neighbors, Jennifer. “I’ve just seen how they, you know, are operating on a daily basis. They can’t get out and do their everyday chores that everyone up and down the street can.”

She said she’s not happy Bisard is scheduled to be released on Sunday.

“A shame he’s not going to be behind bars when the other victims are basically living with bars around them every single day in the streets,” she said.

While his sentence was originally for 13 years, he is set to be a free man after four, thanks to good behavior and taking classes to improve his character, education and his substance abuse problem.

An Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) spokesperson said these programs are offered to all inmates for early release.

One of Eric Wells’ family members talked to 24-Hour News 8 off camera. He said the family is also upset about Bisard’s upcoming release.

Bisard will still be on probation for a couple years. The IDOC said he will be under the jurisdiction of the Marion County courts.