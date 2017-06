INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are investigating after a fire occurred near Fountain Square early Saturday morning.

It happened to two homes in the 900 block of Woodlawn Avenue near Fountain Square just before 3:30 a.m.

There were no injuries as the homes were vacant.

Officials estimate up to $150,000 in damages from the fire.

A neighbor was able to evacuate from his next door home with his cat after being alerted of the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.