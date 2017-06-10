One dead following head-on collision in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead after a fatal accident early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. on US 31 near the 146th Street overpass.

Preliminary investigations showed a black 2015 Chevrolet Sonic collided head on with a 2006 Dodge Ram after the Chevrolet was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.

The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead on scene.

No criminal charges have been brought against the driver of the Dodge Ram.

The crash remains under investigation.