Police: Muncie man bit, fought officers after evading traffic stop on moped

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man faces multiple drug charges following a traffic stop Friday.

Authorities arrested 57-year-old Eddie Vance after they observed him operating a moped without a license plate.

After attempting to pull Vance over, he crashed his moped and fled.

Once officers caught up to Vance, he bit one of the officers. A taser was used to subdue him, but had no effect.

Vance was taken into custody with the assistance of two citizens helping the officers.

Vance faces charges of driving under the influence, resisting law enforcement, battery on law enforcement, possession of cocaine and possesion of heroin.

He also had nine active warrants out for his arrest.