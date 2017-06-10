Pride Parade expected to bring thousands downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Pride Fest is expected to bring thousands of people to downtown on Saturday morning.

The parade is one of the big final events of the Pride Fest that has been going on all week long.

The Cadillac Barbie IN Pride Parade is set to kick off at 10 a.m. It will begin at the corner of Delaware and Michigan streets. The parade will end at the corner of College and Massachusetts Avenue.

More than 100 floats and groups are involved in the event.

The week long event is the largest fundraiser for Indy Pride Inc. The money raised will go to support educational programs, scholarships, and also help fund other organizations involved with the LGBTQ community.