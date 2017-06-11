Concrete chunk crashes through windshield, driver killed

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A DeKalb County man died Saturday after a piece of concrete came off the trailer of a passing vehicle, went through the windshield of his SUV and struck him, according to the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver, identified as Christopher Vanattenhoven, 24, of Garrett, was driving east on Baseline Road just before noon when he passed a vehicle hauling a trailer heading west.

After the concrete hit the windshield, Vanattenhoven’s SUV went off the road, hit a tree and came to rest in a field.

Medics pronounced Vanattenhoven dead at the scene.

A front seat passenger was taken to a hospital for minor injuries, and a juvenile in the back seat was not hurt.

A statement by the sheriff’s department did not indicate if authorities are searching for the vehicle and trailer involved in the incident.