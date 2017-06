INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A popular event showcasing one of Indy’s cultural districts returns after 12 years.

Jennifer Vigran and Jennifer Brinduse stopped by WISH-TV’s studios to discuss “A Taste of Broad Ripple.”

The event is set to take place June 17 in Broad Ripple Village. Tickets are $7 at the gate and free for children under the age of 10.

