Fishers authorities respond to water rescue near Saxony Lake

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are actively responding to a water rescue.

According to Captain John Mehling with Fishers Fire Department, crews have been searching for an adult male on Saxony Beach — that’s near 136th Street and Olio Road — since just before 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Crews from Fishers police and fire departments, as well as Indianapolis Fire Department Dive Rescue and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are in the water searching.

