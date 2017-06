LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are investigating after a teenager was found shot in Lawrence overnight Sunday.

It happened just after 12:45 a.m. on Normal Avenue near Franklin Road and Pendleton Pike where police said an 18-year-old suffered a gunshot to his stomach.

The man was taken to an area hospital.

A 19-year-old man is believed to be the suspect, but it is unclear whether he has been taken into custody at this point.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.