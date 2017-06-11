Man arrested for trespassing, narcotics possession

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is under arrest after police say he caused a disturbance, leading to pursuit and discovery of drugs.

Scott Cook, 54, of Indianapolis, faces preliminary charges that include possession of a narcotic drug, resisting law enforcement and trespassing.

When officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the intersection of 13th Street and North Shannon Avenue just before 3 p.m. Sunday on reports of a disturbance, they found a man matching the description they’d received. He was standing on the porch of a residence but jumped and ran when officer approached.

Police eventually found the man standing in the living room of a vacant residence, after which he voluntarily came out, throwing a large bag containing what police suspect was black tar heroin “as far as he could.”

They also found a 1983 Butler championship football ring.