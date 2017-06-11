Mayor speaks at downtown march for equality

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Around the country, people came out to call for equality, dignity and pride for all people, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Around 50 cities participated in the national Equality March, including Indianapolis.

The LGBTQ community and its supporters were on Monument Circle Sunday afternoon.

Many were celebrating the advances made in the United States toward equality but also showed anger over threats to lose those advances.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett was at the rally and says Indianapolis welcomes all with open arms:

We are a community that welcomes all peoples. And frankly that is the way we are going to continue to attract talented people to come live, work, raise their families and play here in our city. And that’s the kind of city that we seek to become.”

The marches come one day before the one-year mark of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

On June 12, 2016, a gunman opened fired inside Pulse, a popular LGBT nightclub in Orlando; 49 people were killed and another 53 injured.