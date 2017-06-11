Giant Eagle issues recall on breaded tilapia due to undeclared allergen

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A voluntary recall has been issued for some seafood items sold from the Carmel Market District.

Giant Eagle Inc. announced the recall of Market District Toasted Crumb Tilapia due to an undeclared milk allergen.

Anyone who may have a severe sensitivity to the allergen may experience serious or potentially life threatening reactions if they were to consume the product.

Toasted crumb tilapia was part of a national recall by the product supplier and was made available from March 10 through June 9.

Customers with questions can call Giant Eagle Customer Care at 1-800-553-2324 or can return the product for a full refund at Market District.

There have not yet been any illnesses reported in association with the recall.