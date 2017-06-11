Severed head, headless body found miles apart in Mississippi

JACKSON, MS (WJTV) — Police in Jackson, Mississippi, are investigating after finding a human head in one location and a burned human torso in another.

On Saturday, investigators were working to determine if the body found on Green Avenue was linked to the discovery of a human head on Deer Park Street in Jackson, Saturday morning.

According to Jackson police, at approximately 9:19 a.m. Saturday morning, officers responded to a suspicious activity call on 1536 Deer Park Street. Officers found the head of a black male on the front steps of the residence.

According to Jackson police Commander Tyree Jones, this is the 28th homicide to occur this year in Jackson.

