Teen electrocuted following crash in Muncie

MUCNIE, Ind. (WISH) — One man is dead after coming in contact with power lines early Sunday morning.

It happened around 3:40 a.m. when 19-year-old Alexander Cullum was driving along North Wheeling Avenue south of County Road 1070 north when he over corrected on a curve and went off the road.

He then went down an embankment and struck a utility pole, causing the power lines to drop.

Cullom got out of the vehicle and at some point grabbed one of the electrical lines, which fatally shocked him.

Authorities are treating the accident as two separate incidents.