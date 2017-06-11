Woman dead, boyfriend injured following south side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One woman is dead and her boyfriend is in serious condition in what authorities believe to be a robbery gone wrong.

It happened just before 1 a.m. in the 7200 block of Creekbrook Drive at the Southport Crossing Apartment Complex where authorities found a woman shot to death in the street.

They would later find the woman’s boyfriend shot inside an apartment. He was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.

Police are searching for a suspect that was believed to be wearing all black and a ski mask.

Authorities said that this is the second deadly shooting within the past month and a half in the neighborhood after the body of 31-year-old Kobi Walden was found in a wooded area near the apartment complex.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.