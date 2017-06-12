5 things you may not know about Texting & Driving

Put down the phone. Don’t text. Just drive. Tim Rowe, Rowe and Hamilton, shares some scary stats in the fight to help end distracted driving. It starts with you. Take the pledge. Make the commitment!

Texting and Driving is more debilitating to your reaction time than driving under influence of alcohol.

Every day in the United States, 9 people die and 1,153 are injured in distracted driving cases.

1 in 4 accidents are caused by texting and driving.

Every day, 11 teenagers die because they are texting and driving.

Chance of car crash increases 23 times if texting and driving.

Drivers eyes are off the road an average of 5 seconds if texting; equivalent of traveling length of football field blindfolded.

Each year, over 330,000 accidents caused by texting and driving.

