Carmel High School names new principal

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A face familiar to the Carmel Clay school district will become principal of Carmel High School this fall.

Creekside Middle School Principal Thomas Harmas will replace John Williams, who retired at the end of the 2016-17 school year. The school board approved Superintendent Nicholas D. Wahl’s recommendation at its meeting Monday night.

Wahl said in a news release, “Tom is exactly what we were looking for in the leadership profile created for this position. Students, staff and parents said they were looking for a visionary, student-centered, visible leader who was approachable, inclusive and inspirational. Tom checks all those boxes.”

An Indianapolis native, Harmas helped open Creekside Middle School in 2004. He previously taught social studies and history and worked as a principal at Mt. Vernon Middle School in Fortville and an assistant principal at Tipton High School. He also helped open the new Avon High School before joining the Carmel Clay district. The 56-year old has been at Creekside for 14 years and says he will bookend his career at the high school.

Harmas said in the release, “This is a destination job for me.”

Congrats to Dr. Thomas Harmas – the NEW principal of @chsinfo. The Board approved his appointment just now. https://t.co/pnNMrZjXHl pic.twitter.com/Yj9ysdsbDP — Carmel Clay Schools (@myccs) June 12, 2017