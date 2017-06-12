Cat, kitten influx at Muncie animal shelter; donations needed

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — An animal shelter in Muncie needs your help as they work to keep up with an influx of cats and kittens being brought in.

Leaders at Muncie Animal Care and Services call it the busiest time of year. In the past 12 days, the shelter has taken in 122 animals. Of those, 102 have been cats and kittens.

Leaders say this is kitten season, the time of year when many stray cats and those others that have not been spayed give birth. Leaders at the shelter say they see it every year around this time and prepare to take in more cats than normal.

They work with local rescue organizations and foster families also step in to help, but caring for the number of cats coming in doesn’t only take a lot of work, it takes a lot of supplies.

Muncie Animal Care and Services is asking for donations of things like food, litter, bowls and blankets. They also need special kitten formula and bottles.

“The end goal is forever homes, and that is our goal, to find forever homes for each and every one of these mother cats and kittens that come in,” said Melissa Blair, assistant director at the shelter.

For a list of items the shelter currently needs, click here.