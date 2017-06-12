City leaders, community members come together for anti-violence PSA

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) —  City leaders and community members are working together on a public service announcement they hope will put an end to senseless violence.

The video, filled with raw emotion, features locals and is part of a project titled “I am your brother. I am your sister.”

It’s a plea to come together as a community — a family: “Look, I am your brother.”

“When I think about my son, I think about his big heart. How kind he was.”  The video features the father of a man gunned down four years ago. His pain and feelings of injustice at losing 20-year-old Bryce Barnes lives on. His story is now being told in a city-wide effort to protect loved ones.

“You are my brother,” says the voice of Mayor Joe Hogsett, echoing the plea to battle violent crime together: “Each loss is someone’s son. Someone’s brother. Someone’s friend.”

Hogsett says it’s not about crime rates but about the future of Indianapolis.

